The function began with the placing of flowers on the portrait of Dewan by five distinguished guests. Bhupendra Kumar Das, president of the trust, while presiding over the meeting, dwelt on the contributions of Dewan as a freedom fighter, historian, and a pioneer industrialist of India.

Inaugurating the function, senior journalist DN Chakravartty said that Dewan, who was born 11 years prior to the Burmese invasion of Assam, had the distinction of being the most outstanding figure in India’s first organised struggle for freedom in 1857. He also referred to the many-sided genius of Dewan, who was the first journalist of Assam, besides being a great freedom fighter and a pioneer entrepreneur.

Nishinath Changkakati, who addressed the function as the chief guest, dwelt at length on the contributions of Dewan in the industrial development of Assam and in India’s freedom struggle.

Abhijit Baruah, the appointed speaker, spoke on the causes of entrepreneurial deficiencies of the Assamese society and regretted that Assam at present does not have a single person who might be clubbed with 100 most successful persons of India in the field of entrepreneurship and in intellectual and other accomplishments.

Earlier, Arun Kumar Baruah, working president of the trust and a great grandson of Dewan, regretted that both the government and the people of Assam have not yet given due recognition to the great genius and contributions of Dewan.

Dr HP Roychoudhury, retired professor, in his speech, said that no nation could achieve excellence without recognising the contributions of their own great men.

The meeting requested the State government to install life-size statues of Dewan in the city and at other important towns of Assam. It also urged the government to observe both the death and birth anniversaries of the patriot as State programmes.