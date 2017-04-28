Speaking on the occasion, Purohit said, “Yagna has held an important place in our society since ages. It is performed to nip negative energies in the bud and purify and sanctify society with positivities. The philosophies of yagna teach us to promote good human values and live in harmony with all living beings.”

Meanwhile, the 420th death anniversary of Vaishnavite preacher Damodardev was also observed by the Geetanagar Anchalik Seva Samity at the Sanatan Dharma Sabha, RG Baruah Road here. Apart from flag hoisting and tribute, a discussion was held on the religious philosophy of the Vaishnavite preacher. Uma Kanta Dev Sarma Shashtri, former teacher of Krishnakanta Handiqui Government Sanskrit College, and Tilak Chandra Sarma, executive president of Kamrup District Dev Damodar Sangha, took part in the discussion.

Earlier, GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania lit the ceremonial lamp. A number of religious activities, including a devotional song programme, were also held on the occasion.