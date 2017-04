Woman dies in freak mishap

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, April 27 - In a freak incident, Lily Bora, aged about 70 years, died after the lift she was trying to get into collapsed at Sammanay Apartment located in Japorigog area around noon today. Police said the incident was the result of some technical snag in the functioning of the lift. Lily Bora, who was the mother-in-law of Secretary (Home) Mahananda Hazarika, had gone to the apartment to visit one of her acquaintances.