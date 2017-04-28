An official statement said that the District authority issued the order banning import of pigs and piglets for two months.

The order was issued following reports that pigs and piglets were getting infected with the dreaded Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) and classical swine fever.

The order was issued in order to prevent further spread of the diseases in the district as well as other parts of the State.

PRRS, which hit the State in endemic proportions, resulted in the death of more than 3,000 pigs and piglets in 2013 and more than 4,000 in 2016. Experts said that PRRS spread from piglets imported from Myanmar as the dreaded disease was prevalent in that country. – PTI