Patriotic People’s Front Assam (PPFA) in a statement also asked thePeople’s Republic of China (PRC) to rethink its policy towards Tibet.

Strongly criticising the Beijing authority for its illegal occupation of Tibet and also greedy eyes on Arunachal Pradesh, the PPFA urged the Union Government in New Delhi to take legitimate actions and also extend support to the Free Tibet movement.

The forum argued that China was never an immediate neighbour to India, but to Tibet, and an independent regime in Lhasa would be safer for the country as a whole. China became India’s neighbour after occupying Tibet in the late Fifties, added the PPFA statement on Wednesday endorsed by Rupam Barua, Jagadindra Raichoudhury, Ujjal Saikia and others.

“Communist China should refrain from doing politics against a vibrant democracy like India, as its citizens are patriotic in nature and always ready to sacrifice for their motherland. Beijing must realise that today’s India is not the same country of 1962 and there is no point to threaten the Indians again and again with unwanted consequences,” concluded the statement.