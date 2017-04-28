State Health and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region, Dr Jitendra Singh, on Wednesday and discussed superspecialty plan for the government sector hospitals in the State.

He also took note of the DoNER Minister’s help in arranging superspecialty oncology cancer training for physicians and surgeons in specialised centres outside the State, said official sources.

Dr Singh conveyed that he had already held a series of discussions with the management of the Adyar Cancer Institute, Chennai, and they were ready to work out the modalities of setting up superspecialty cancer OPD at the district hospital level. He suggested that a meeting of the Health Ministry officials with the representatives of the Adyar Cancer Institute could soon be held in Guwahati to finalise the future plan of action.

Considering the fact that among the non-communicable diseases cancer is recording the highest prevalence in the Northeast, Dr Singh said a beginning has been made with supplementation of the oncology superspecialty in different health centres of the region.

Accordingly, Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute in Guwahati has also been supplemented with the faculty and infrastructure from the Tata Memorial Cancer Centre, Mumbai, which runs under the aegis of the Department of Atomic Energy. A superspecialty course of McH Onco-surgery was started last year in this institute and every effort is being made to start a similar course of DM Onco-medicine from the next session, Dr Singh added.