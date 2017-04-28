The Cabinet, which was chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, approved several rules and Bills including the Assam GST Bill, Assam Real Estate Regulatory Authority Rules, rules and policies of heritage drinks etc.

Official sources said that the Cabinet decided that under the Chief Minister’s Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana, one tractor would be provided to each of the census villages. The government would provide 70 per cent subsidy for it, while, 20 per cent would be bank loan and the concerned society would have to provide the balance 10 per cent. The maximum subsidy for each tractor would be Rs 5.50 lakh.

The Cabinet decided to set up village knowledge centres in each Panchayat, while, each Panchayat would have a play ground. In the current financial year, 500 such playgrounds would be created.