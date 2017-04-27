Taking part in the interactive session, on Tuesday here at the Natyasurya Phani Sarma Bhavan, with the officials, PRI members, SHGs and NGOs of the district, Daimary reiterated that active cooperation and participation of people is a must for transparency and accountability, which are essential for functioning of any government scheme.

He urged the officials to form user groups against every single water supply schemes implemented in the district. He also appealed to local MLAs and NGOs to play a proactive role so that all the schemes are implemented in a time-bound manner.

Some of the PRI members discussed various issues and highlighted problems relating to various PHE schemes in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, Daimary also praised the efforts of the PRI members and especially mentioned the Balijana GP for winning the cleanest village award. He also informed that an amount of Rs 33.53crore of the Central share and Rs 9.95 crore of State’s share for already completed toilets has already been sanctioned under the Swach Bharat Gramin Mission.