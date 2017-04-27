Addressing media persons, Robin Bordoloi lauded the efforts of the Sonowal government to make his father’s house a heritage building. He said, “I am grateful to Sarbananda Sonowal that he is paying attention to the house in which my father was born. Although my father did a lot for Assam, he was often neglected. It is our pleasure that the present Chief Minister himself showed interest to convert the residence-cum-museum into a heritage building.”

Robin Bordoloi’s daughter Ashima, quoting a news report published in The Assam Tribune dated April 24, said, “Soon after reading the report published in The Assam Tribune on Monday, our joy knew no bounds. We decided to visit the house to have a comprehensive review. We thank The Assam Tribune for the information and the State government for the plan to develop the museum into a heritage building,” she added.