The minor girl was admitted to the tea garden hospital at 4.30 am yesterday following severe fever. Unfortunately Subindra Biswal, senior medical officer of the tea garden, failed to attend to the dying girl in time leading to the untimely death of the girl at around 7 am. The irate tea garden workers then locked up Biswal in a room.

High civil and police officials along with AASAA members pacified the agitated public.

Later, Paneri Police arrested Dr Biswal following filing of an FIR.