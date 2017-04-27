|
Drunken father kills his son at Bilasipara
Correspondent
DHUBRI, April 26 - One Mazibar Rahman, a resident of Ward No. 1, Bilasipara was apprehended by police for killing his own son in a drunken state.
Describing the incident, police said the accused was drunk and was having a feud with his wife when he pushed the dressing table in his home that fell on his four-year-old son Nazim Rahman.
It was informed that Nazim was rushed to the nearby Bilasipara Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police later apprehended the drunken father and registered a case under Section 304.