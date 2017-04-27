The meeting was held on Monday at the conference hall of the office of the Deputy Commissioner at North Lakhimpur. Lakhimpur Deputy Commissioner Barun Bhuyan presided over the meeting which was attended by other officials of the district administration.

In his address, DC Bhuyan asked all the concerned departments to be prepared to meet any situation coming out of the flood in the coming days in the district. He asked Water Resources Department to monitor all the river embankments as a part of that preparedness. He also instructed to ensure supply of pure drinking water and stock essential food commodities and cattle fodders by the concerned departments like PHE, Food and Civil Supplies and Veterinary. DC Bhuyan also asked the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force to be ready to face any flood related situations in Lakhimpur district.

Speaking at the meeting, ADC Dibakar Das informed that nine embankments in the district had been identified as vulnerable to flood and said that concerned Revenue Circle Officers and Water Resources Department were instructed to take necessary steps to check this. The Lakhimpur district administration also asked the District Chambers of Commerce to stock essential food items as a part of flood preparedness in that meeting.