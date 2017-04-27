



The Vice-Chancellor Dr Col BS Dhaliwal, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Jagpal Singh, Director Dr Narinder Singh, Registrar Dr Jagtar Singh Dhiman, Dr Ashwani Sethi, Deputy Director, Dr GS Brar, Dean Engineering and other technical faculty of GKU were felicitated. The programme was entirely managed and moderated by Mokibur Hussain Mazumder, Asstt Professor, Department of Computer Science Engineering, GKU.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr Col BS Dhaliwal. The programme was hosted by students Dipankar Saha, Nitul Das, Niranjan Borah with the support from Saddam Hussain, Dipankar Borah, Shabbir Ahmed, Nibir Choudhary, Debojit Hazarika and other students. This was followed by various cultural activities like singing, traditional Bihu dance, traditional dance of Arunachal Pradesh, fashion show presenting different dresses of North-East such as Assamese, Mising, Bodo, Rabha, Arunachali, Manipuri,Tripuri,Mizo etc., and other performances. All the senior faculties of GKU present on the occasion congratulated the Assamese and other students from the north-eastern region for their participation.