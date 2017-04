Aid for archer Gohela



GUWAHATI, April 26 - State Sports Minister Naba Kumar Doley offered an amount of Rs 50,000 to talented archer Gohela Boro who is undergoing treatment at the AIIMS, New Delhi after suffering from a critical disease. She is however making satisfactory recovery. Earlier, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal offered Rs 1 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for her treatment, stated a release issued by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare.