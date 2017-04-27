Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) – ssb, bsf, itbp, crpf, cisf and Assam Rifles, under the aegis of the All India Police Sports Control Board (aipscb) are organising the event in the country. The Rs 20 lakh prize-money tournament will be held in three phases and it will culminate with the final in Delhi on July 25.

The curtain raiser of the Oorja-Capf’s U-19 football talent hunt tournament of Assam, organised by ssb Guwahati will be held here tomorrow, stated a release.