Tinsukia boys rout Barpeta Road Cricket CC

Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI, April 26 - In yet another one-sided match of the ongoing 7th Sitaram Agarwala U-17 Memorial Inter School/Organisation Cricket Tournament at the Assam Cricket Association’s stadium, Barsapara here today, Tinsukia Cricket Academy routed Barpeta Road Cricket Coaching Centre by 77 runs. In the low scoring encounter Tinsukia gathered 146 losing all the wickets in 43 over and the Barpeta Road boys fell 77 runs short as they were all out for 69 in 22.2 overs. Suvam Sharma of Tinsukia CA, who took five wickets was handed over the man-of-the-match award. Brief scores: Tinsukia CA 146 (Dibakar Das 51, Animesh Baruah 24, Abhishek Bhuyan 16, Niyor Raj Kashyap 4/18, Sourav Barman 2/10). Barpeta Road CCC 69 (Ram Ch Das 24, Suvam Sharma 5/7, Hridoi Xalxo 2/12).