



Besides the Olympic Channel, the 53-year-old Ambani has also been made a member of Olympic education Commission as IOC announced the composition of 26 commissions for 2017.

She is one of the 16 members of the Olympic Channel Commission headed by United States Olympic Committee Chairman Lawrence Francis Probst.

Ambani has replaced International Paralympic Committee President Philip Craven, who was a member of the commission till last year. The Olympic Channel, ambitious brainchild of IOC President Thomas Bach, received the go-ahead from the full IOC in December 2015.

The digital channel, projected to cost about USD 600 million over the first seven years, was launched in August last year during Rio Games.

The Madrid-based channel is designed to promote Olympic sports and values year-round. It will be a mix of sports programming, Olympic archive footage, news and other material.

Ambani is also named in the 24-member Olympic Education Commission, which is headed by New Zealander Barry John Maister, an IOC member and a 1976 Olympic hockey gold medallist. – PTI