Joint Director (Malaria) Dr Thangkima on the occasion of World Malaria Day, said that of the 35,801 blood samples tested during the last three months, 582 Malaria cases were found in the State but no deaths were reported.

At least nine people died due to malaria during 2016 while malaria death toll were 21 and 31 during 2015 and 2014 respectively, the official said.

He expressed the hope that with the current rate of decrease in malaria deaths, the State might be able to completely eradicate malaria soon despite being malaria prone area. – PTI