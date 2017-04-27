 
Guwahati, Thursday, April 27, 2017
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Nagaland bans use of red beacon
Correspondent
 DIMAPUR, April 26 - As decided by Nagaland Cabinet, the State Government has banned use of Red Beacon light on all Central and State Government vehicles in the State with effect from May 1 next.

Ban on use of the Beacon shall apply to civil/military/paramilitary/police functionaries/officials of Central and State Government departments/agencies/organisations/public sector undertakings, an official release said today.

Police vehicles escorting VVIPs/VIPs/high dignitaries shall be allowed use of multi-coloured orange, blue and white light already permitted vide notification of March 19, 2014.

City »
State »
Other Headlines »
Sports »