Correspondent
DIMAPUR, April 26 - As decided by Nagaland Cabinet, the State Government has banned use of Red Beacon light on all Central and State Government vehicles in the State with effect from May 1 next.
Ban on use of the Beacon shall apply to civil/military/paramilitary/police functionaries/officials of Central and State Government departments/agencies/organisations/public sector undertakings, an official release said today.
Police vehicles escorting VVIPs/VIPs/high dignitaries shall be allowed use of multi-coloured orange, blue and white light already permitted vide notification of March 19, 2014.