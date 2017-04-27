“I would like to propose the renaming of two roads and space be allotted, one each in Shillong and Tura, to put a monument/statue in his memory,” his son and NPP president Conrad K Sangma said in a letter to Chief Minister Mukul Sangma.

“It would only be in the fitness of things that the State Government also gives due recognition and status to this great son of the soil,” he said, adding that PA Sangma was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award in the country, by the President in March this year.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma had praised P A Sangma for having been conferred with the award, the first to be bagged by a person from Meghalaya. – PTI