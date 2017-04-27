Appreciating the rich culture of Tangsas displayed by the folk dancers of various sub-tribes attired in colourful and culturally flamboyant dresses, MLA from Kanubari constituency Gabriel D Wangsu advocated for protection, preservation and propagation of age-old traditional culture for the future generations as well as for future identity.

Stating that many dialects are on verge of extinction, he suggested for keeping written record of Tangsa dialect, adding that knowing one’s own language has become a necessity.

Earlier, Changlang North MLA Tesam Ponte appealed the youth to participate and contribute in celebration of festivals by sharing the responsibilities. Pongte’s Changlang South counterpart and Parliamentary Secretary for Hydropower Phosum Khimhun recalled the contributions of senior leaders in celebrating the festival and preserving it.

The festival began with rituals in “Rom Rom” where the priest offered prayers to the Goddess of Crop ‘Tungja Chamja’ to seek blessings for a bumper harvest, prosperity and long life for all.

The rhythmic beating of drums, mind stirring traditional songs, melodious notes of gongs, taste of local Tangsa food, traditional fashion show, cultural programmes, etc., were the other attractions of the day-long festival.