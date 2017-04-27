Correspondent
TURA, April 26 - Garo Students’ Union (GSU), Ampati Zone (Western Zone-South) has condemned the kidnapping and gangrape of a minor girl from Rongmi A’ding village near Kalaichar by three youths.
Two days ago, a 15-year-old girl from the village was kidnapped in front of her parents and siblings while she was returning in an autorickshaw from the nearby Dargah Mela. She was later raped.
The culprits identified as Jiah Sheikh, Thore Sheikh and Saphiol Sheikh, residents of Kalaichar Bazar, were arrested by the police in a raid.