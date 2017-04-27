

Nagaland Governor PB Acharya unveiling a plaque in memory of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose at Ruzazho village in Phek district of Nagaland on Tuesday. – Photo: Correspondent Nagaland Governor PB Acharya unveiling a plaque in memory of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose at Ruzazho village in Phek district of Nagaland on Tuesday. – Photo: Correspondent

Acharya along with his Tripura counterpart Tathagata Roy visited the house where Netaji was believed to have stayed for nine days in April 1944. Renowned scholars, researchers, professors from across the country attended the programme yesterday.

Addressing the programme, Acharya underscored the role played by several other prominent personalities who contributed immensely to the freedom movement like Sardar Vallavbhai Patel and Netaji. Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Governor stated that if India is to progress North East needs to be developed.

Asserting that India as a young nation where 68 per cent of the population are youth, Acharya said this is the greatest asset of our nation. He appealed to the Naga youths working outside the State to come back and contribute towards development of the State. He also appealed to all the different Naga ‘national workers’ to come together under one platform for a final Naga solution.

Ruzazho Village Council chairman, on behalf of the villagers, submitted a memorandum to the Governor seeking his intervention for declaring Ruzazho as a National Heritage Village. Ruzazho village is considered to be the first Indian National Army (INA) administered village.