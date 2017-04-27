

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, PP Chaudhary lighting the lamp to inaugurate the newly built NIELIT campus, at Bodhjungnagar in Jirania sub-division of Tripura on Wednesday. – UNI

“There is a need to ensure complete cyber security along with expansion of IT and IT-enabled facilities since hacking or crashing of database is a common phenomenon”, he said after inaugurating the newly built NIELIT campus at Bodhjungnagar in Jirania on Wednesday.

He called upon the Tripura Government and other stakeholders to work hard on cyber security to reduce the possibility of misuse of IT enabled facilities, including Facebook and Twitter.

Chaudhary said Narendra Modi Government has set a target to take high-speed Internet service to the people’s door step as part of Digital India vision by 2018.

On the shortage of faculty members in NIELIT, Agartala, he said that his Ministry would take all possible steps to fill up the vacancies by next year.

Earlier, the Union Minister inaugurated Software Technology Park, Agartala Centre giving a major push to the Digital India movement in Tripura.

State IT Minister Tapan Chakraborty, Deputy Speaker Pabitra Kar and CEM of TTAADC Radha Charan Debbarma were also present in the function.