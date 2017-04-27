Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, April 26 - The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will hold a two-day ‘camp sitting/open hearing’ along with meetings with government officials and NGOs here on May 17 and 18 for Assam to consider the pending cases and discuss important human rights issues pertaining to the State.
The events will provide an opportunity to the Commission as well as the State government to understand the points of each other, said an official statement.
It will also provide an occasion to the stakeholders concerned to take stock of the action taken by the State on important issues concerning human rights.