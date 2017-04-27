HK Jaggi, General Manager of NFR (Construction) and other senior officials from Maligaon received the shield from Railway Minister Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu, said a statement issued here today.

Every year the Railway National Awards function is held by the Ministry of Railways to felicitate individuals and departments for their outstanding performances in their respective fields.

NFR Construction Organisation has won this prestigious shield for the sixth time and consecutively for the third time.

Apart from winning the shield, three officers NFR (Construction) also won individual awards for their outstanding performances during this year in their respective fields.