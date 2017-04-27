The event will be presided over by Assam Governor and Chancellor of GU Banwarilal Purohit. The chief guest on the occasion will be Bharat Ratna recipient Prof CNR Rao, who will deliver the convocation address.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be the guests of honour.

Meanwhile, the Registrar, GU, today notified that a record number of awardees – more than 1,400 – have registered for different degrees at the convocation.

According to the notification, all the registered applicants are to report at 10 am for robing and other necessary formalities at the Students’ Day Home located near PGSU office of the varsity.

The notification further stated that the registration counter would be closed at 12 noon. After completion of registration and robing, the academic procession will start at 1.15 pm and the convocation will begin at 2 pm.