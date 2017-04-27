This was the observation made by promising economist Dr Joydeep Baruah, who is an Associate Professor at the Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development (OKDISC&D). He was delivering the 8th Bhabananda Deka Memorial Lecture at Pragjyotish College here recently, said a press release.

Dr Baruah, who was speaking on the topic ‘Understanding the Connection between Diversity and Human Development: The Case of Assam’, maintained that Assam has profound spatial, geographic, demographic and institutional diversities. Therefore, in understanding and evaluating different development outcomes here, attention is to be paid to all such diversities.

Dr Baruah, closely associated with the preparation of the Second Assam Human Development Report as the Principal Coordinator and Lead Author, stressed that we need to understand various diversities and specificities of the State if we wish to improve the overall condition of human development in the State.

“Development means capability enhancement and today there is a paradigm shift from commodity and income to capability, that is, human development. Development needs to be people-centric,” he said, recalling the capability framework pioneered by Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen.

The memorial lecture was organised by the college’s Department of Economics under the aegis of Economic Planning Forum of the college.

Besides the faculty members of the economics department and students of economics major, the lecture was attended by faculty members of other departments of the college as well. It was followed by a question-answer session.

Earlier, Dr Ira Das introduced the guest speaker and later Dr Namita Das, offered the vote of thanks.

Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi, Principal in-charge, Pragjyotish College, also addressed the meeting and Atanu Kumar Chowdhury, Head of the Department of Economics, presided over the same.

The meeting also saw the ceremonious release of a report on the socio-economic survey of the historic Jonbeel Mela by Dr Joydeep Baruah. The report was compiled by the economics major students of the college. The survey was conducted in January 2017.