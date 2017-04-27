

Kamrup (M) Deputy Commissioner Dr M Angamuthu chairing the meeting. – UB Photos

He reviewed the FAB-1 process and XIDHANTA online process.

KC Pegu, Additional DC in charge of NRC update in Kamrup Metro, stated that the process of office verification in the district is 97.75 per cent complete.

In this respect, out of 6,25,675 applications received from citizens, verification of 6,11,610 applications has been completed up to April 25.

Regarding FAB-1, except Dispur (95.49 per cent) and Guwahati (91.81 per cent) revenue circles, in the Azara, Chandrapur and Sonapur revenue circles, 100 per cent work has been completed.

He said that with regard to XIDHANTA online process, 99 per cent progress has been recorded.

Out of the five revenue circles in the district, except Guwahati (99 per cent), in the other four revenue circles there is 100 per cent progress.

Dr Angamuthu expressed satisfaction over the progress of the ongoing NRC update process and also ordered officials to complete the remaining work within April 30.