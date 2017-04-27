

Dr Swagata Khanna and others at the press conference. – UB Photos Dr Swagata Khanna and others at the press conference. – UB Photos

The NISS is a joint project of the Indian Medical Association and Association of Otolaryngolists of India, which works with the sole aim of making India a noise-free zone. Dr Swagata Khanna, former professor and head of ENT at the Gauhati Medical College, is the NISS coordinator for Assam.

In Guwahati and elsewhere, posters against unnecessary honking on roads by errant drivers and other members of society were distributed and displayed at all prominent places, including schools, colleges and other educational institutions. Meetings were also held with the police and other social non-governmental organisations to take their help.

Almost 32 educational institutes and police stations were visited by the team led by Dr Khanna.

TV shows and radio programmes were held by a combined team of members from the Assam chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA), North East Branch of Association of Otolaryngologists of India (NEBAOI) and State coordinator of NISS.

Leaflets were also distributed to various sections of society including auto and bus drivers.

As part of observance of the day, a press conference was held today at the Guwahati Press Club where Dr Khanna, along with president of NEBAOI Dr SB Phookan, secretary of NEBAOI Dr BN Sharma and IMA secretary Dr Manjima Baishya called for propagating awareness on noise pollution.

The teams of NISS, NEBAOI and IMA also appeared in a show on an Assamese news channel.

A video presentation was also made where the ill effects of microphones, prolonged use of mobile phones, earphones, loudspeakers, crackers, loud bands at wedding parties, festivals and the noise produced by machines and appliances including water pumps and pressure cookers were demonstrated.

The team of medical experts requested all conscious citizens of society to work towards a noise-free world.