



APW president Abhijeet Sarma in a statement here said that the orders, issued respectively by the Gauhati High Court on February 28, 2017 and the Supreme Court of India on April 20, 2017, have made non-inclusion of names of about 80 lakh people of doubtful origin in the NRC a reality. He hailed the Gauhati High Court, the Supreme Court and the governments at the Centre and in the State for this development.

Sarma said had the above documents been treated as valid ones, the names of only five lakh applicants would not have been included in the NRC. These two documents were among the 16 documents recommended as supporting documents by a State Cabinet committee headed by the then Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Prithivi Majhi on July 4, 2013 for inclusion of the names of people in the NRC.