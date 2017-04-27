



At a tripartite meeting chaired by Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh and attended by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and State Minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary, besides Union Home Secretary Rajeev Mehrishi, State Chief Secretary VK Pipersenia among others.

The talks which lasted for around 40 minutes discussed in details the long pending issues raised by ABSU for a lasting solution.

Meanwhile, talking to the representatives of ABSU, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the Government of India is committed to equal development of all communities following the Prime Minister’s mantra of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. “We want equal development of all communities, including the Bodos. Our Government will take all out measures to ensure overall development of the Bodos living in Assam”, Singh said.

The Union Home Minister also stated that talks between ABSU, Government of India and Government of Assam will continue at official level for a permanent and early solution.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress made in the talks, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the State Government is working for a united and powerful Assam with an aim to ensure inclusive development for one and all.

“Our Government is working relentlessly for a united and prosperous Assam ensuring development of all communities. The Bodos are one of the most vibrant and significant communities of Assam and we are fully committed to their development” Sonowal said.

ABSU president Pramod Bodo said that they have a long pending demand for a separate Bodoland to safeguard the art and culture and land rights of the Bodos. Seeking permanent and early solution to their demands, the ABSU president said that in future all Bodo outfits will also take part in talks with the Government of India for settlement of their demands.

Talking to newsmen, ABSU president, Pramod Bodo said that Government of India has taken no initiative to protect the linguistic and cultural heritage of the Bodos. The talks should continue in a positive direction.

He said it was historical day because the militant groups, which are in ceasefire with the government, were also participating in the talks.

President of NDFB (Progressive) Gobinda Basumatary also participated in the discussion. Former MPs SK Bwismuthiary and UG Brahma were also present.